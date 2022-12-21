A GROUP of aspiring police officers attended a ceremony where they were welcomed as volunteer cadets into the force.

The Clacton Volunteer Police Cadet Unit had its passing out parade in St James Hall on Thursday, December 15, with friends and family in attendance.

The ceremony saw cadets read their oath and receive a certificate from Insp Aaron Homatopoulos, who welcomed them into the force.

Nicola Doubleday, unit leader, said: I would like to thank all the cadets for their time and dedication to the unit and the community events they have supported throughout the year.

“They have all shown fantastic teamwork and a clear growth in confidence.”

The cadets have also carried out fundraising events and presented a cheque for £153 to their chosen charity, Cardiac Risk in the Young.

The Volunteer Police Cadets is a uniformed youth organisation supported by the police and open to young people aged 13 to 18 from across the country.

A spokesman for the cadets added: “If you would like to join as a cadet please register your interest by visiting our website.

“Additionally, we are always looking for volunteer cadet leaders so we can make more spaces available in the future and cater for more cadets.”

For more information and to register your interest visit bit.ly/3hGE9zq.