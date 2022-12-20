CLACTON County High School students were delighted to spread some seasonal cheer with their annual Christmas present appeal.

Students and their families kindly donate gifts and essential items for the residents of Holly Court, which is run Anchor Housing, each year.

The initiative was set up 12 years ago and has helped the students focus on the idea of caring and thinking of others at Christmas.

The school were overwhelmed by the number of items that have been received, accompanied by generous online donations totalling £280.

Almost 100 special tote bags were filled and arranged around the school tree ready for delivery this week.

Students also gave up numerous lunch breaks to make and paint special clay Christmas decorations – one for each of the Holly Court residents.

Anchor Housing manager Ela Crabtree-Soanes said: "The generosity and thoughtfulness of the students at the school has once again amazed us all.

“They make so many people happy at Christmas time every year. For some of our residents this is the only Christmas present they receive."

Holly Court Appeal coordinator and media studies teacher Alex Macleod said: "This has been another bumper year, thank you to all our parents, students and staff who contributed to make this wonderful and kind gesture possible.”