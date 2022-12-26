A WILDLIFE rescue centre has encouraged residents to stay vigilant as it looks after swans during the winter months.

Brantham-based WeCare Wildlife Rescue was set up shortly before the Covid pandemic by Gill Lewis, who has decades of experience in the field.

In September, Swanwatch, the charity that usually looks after swans in the Mistley area during winter, announced it was closing down.

Gill said: “We had to get funding very quickly and start feeding for the whole of winter.

“I organised a team of volunteers who go down to the quayside every night to feed the swans.

“During winter we feed the swans a bag and a half of floating food that’s high in nutrition.”

Last year at the height of winter there were around 160 swans gathered in Mistley but now the figure is down more than 50 per cent due to avian flu and other factors.

Recently three dead swans were found at The Walls in Mistley and although the cause of death is currently unknown, Gill and her team would like residents to be wary of the situation.

Gill added: “I’m wondering if it was just weaker swans dying because of the cold weather. Everywhere was frozen a few days ago and the swans were struggling to get fresh water.

“When I checked the day after they were fine, usually if its avian flu the birds would be uninterested in carers but they all came up to me wanting food so that’s positive”

WeCare also launched a fundraiser to raise £3,600 in food for the swans over the winter and the community donated in droves.

Gill said: “Residents have been brilliant, we’ve had so much support from the public and businesses.

“We’ve now got enough money for food this year and any leftover funds will cover vet fees.”

The WeCare team have encouraged residents to either sponsor a swan or donate £17 which will cover the cost of one night's feeding of the swans as opposed to feeding the birds themselves.

For more information on WeCare visit bit.ly/3YEVTMg.