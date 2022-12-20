A MAN has been charged in connection with an assault of a teenage boy at a popular town sports centre.

William Miller, of Green Lane, Burnham, has been charged with actual bodily harm of a 15-year-old boy.

It was reported a boy had been assaulted at the Dengie Hundred Sports Centre on Sunday, July 24 at about 9pm.

The teenager was allegedly on the basketball court when he was assaulted.

Miller is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court today.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “A man is due to appear in court today (Tuesday 20 December) charged with ABH in connection with an assault in Burnham-on-Crouch.

“It was reported on 24 July that a 15-year-old boy had been assaulted at the Dengie Hundred Sports Centre.

READ MORE>>> Teenager, 15, taken to hospital after being assaulted by man in town

“William Miller, of Green Lane, Burnham, was later arrested and subsequently charged with ABH.

"He’s due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.”