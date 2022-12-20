POLICE have emphasised the importance of not driving under the influence of alcohol after a crash at the weekend.

On Saturday, December 17, officers from the Essex Police roads policing unit arrested the driver of a vehicle which had collided with safety bollards near Harwich Port. The driver failed the roadside breath test.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol for every 100 millilitres of breath and the driver provided a roadside sample of 123 micrograms for every 100 millilitres of breath.

The crash was severe enough to cause the front bumper of the driver’s car to fall off.

For more information on police guidelines for drink driving visit bit.ly/3G62IPP.