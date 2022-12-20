ASPIRING bookworms are encouraged to get involved in a reading challenge that will return leading into the new year.

The reading ahead challenge by Essex Library Service is back and it is aimed at adults who whish to improve their reading.

The challenge will help build confidence and encourage everyone involved to read more.

In partnership with The Reading Agency, Essex Libraries will be offering the programme free of charge.

Several libraries around Essex including Clacton, Braintree, Basildon and Harlow will be involved in the challenge.

Participants will choose six reads including anything from books, audiobooks, recipes or letters.

The challenge will run from Monday, December 26, to Sunday, January 28, for more information visit bit.ly/3FJ7pxG.