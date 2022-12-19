GET ready for the show of summer 2023, filled with popular songs and amazing dancers.

Westcliff Theatre in Clacton will welcome the Summer Show every Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday between August 5 and August 26 at 2.30pm.

The tickets are now on sale for £19 per adult and £17 for over 60s.

The spectacular variety show will be packed with comedy, song, dance and all the glitz and glamour you would expect from the team behind the popular summer and Christmas shows.