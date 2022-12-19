GET ready for the show of summer 2023, filled with popular songs and amazing dancers.
Westcliff Theatre in Clacton will welcome the Summer Show every Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday between August 5 and August 26 at 2.30pm.
The tickets are now on sale for £19 per adult and £17 for over 60s.
The spectacular variety show will be packed with comedy, song, dance and all the glitz and glamour you would expect from the team behind the popular summer and Christmas shows.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here