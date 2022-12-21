A PENSIONER has been left frustrated and concerned as street lights on her road have not been working for six months.

Sylvia Guyton, 88, lives in Cliff Parade, Walton, which has not had operating street lights since June.

Mrs Guyton believes the issue was caused after a lamppost was knocked over, tripping electricity wires on her street.

She said: “The situation is especially pressing because of my husband Ken’s condition.

“He is 85, in a wheelchair, and I have to take him to and from hospital for dialysis treatment several times a week.

“It’s become more dangerous as it's gotten darker outside because I have to take him from the car to our house three times a week and it's pitch black.

“We could trip down our stairs and hurt ourselves, it’s very concerning.”

Sylvia and Ken have written Clacton MP Giles Watling about the issue as he was involved with getting the lamppost fixed.

However, when the lamppost was refitted the electricity was not restored.

As the situation is so worrying, Sylvia’s neighbour has temporarily fitted motion sensor lights to her door.

She added: “Had this dear neighbour not put a light over the door we would’ve had an accident.

“I had to get the paramedics out to my house a while ago because Ken had a heart attack and some severe chest pain.

“If we didn’t have this temporary light, the first responders would have hit our gate and fallen down the steps because they wouldn’t have seen them.”

Clacton MP Giles Watling said: “Gavin Jones, CEO of Essex County Council, confirmed to my caseworker that the light is with UK Power Networks to repair as a priority.

“The Essex County Council contractors will then go out and reconnect the column. I have sent a letter to the constituent on Tuesday morning to confirm this.

“Furthermore, I raised the issue with the senior leadership of Essex County Council in November.

“It might also be of interest that there have been other similar issues in the area which either have or are being addressed.”

A spokesperson for Essex Highways said: “This fault is currently with UK Power Networks (UKPN). Once the issue has been resolved from their side, we will go back on site to connect the new supply and repair the lantern."

A spokeswoman from UK Power Networks added: "UK Power Networks was informed by Essex County Council of a fault with a single lamppost on Cliff Parade, Walton, on 9 December.

"We will be sending an engineer to investigate and restore power as soon as possible and we apologise to residents for any inconvenience caused."