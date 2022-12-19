AN aquatics shop has closed its doors after 20 years due to soaring overhead costs.

Betta Aquatics, in Oxford Road, Clacton, closed for the final time on Friday.

The shop stocked tropical fish, reptiles, snakes, lizards and tortoises.

The business' owner said its second site in Colchester Road, Elmstead Market, will remain open.

They said: “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you that our Clacton branch has closed for the last time.

“The increasing prices on top of other pressures have left us with no alternative other than to pool our resources and close this store.

“We are, of course, still here at Betta Aquatics Elmstead and hope that we will be serving you for many years to come.

“We are sorry for any inconveniences this may cause but hope you can understand this decision being made.”

The statement added that all livestock has been removed from the now-closed shop and taken to the Elmstead Market site.

Saddened customers responded to the news after hearing of the closure.

One said: “I'm gutted as I can't drive to the Elmstead store.

"The Clacton branch was so helpful and me and the kids loved going into the Clacton store.”