A COUPLE had a remarkable narrow escape after a lorry careered off the A12 and smashed into their bungalow.

Emergency service workers rushed to the scene in Park Lane, Langham, amid fears for the safety of the driver.

It is understood the HGV had been using the slip road to exit the A12 at Langham when it skidded at about 8.30pm on Sunday.

The vehicle then crashed into a bungalow, owned by a housing association, in Park Lane where it is understood an elderly couple were residing.

Skid - the lorry skidded off the slip road on the A12 at Langham (Image: Kenny Wilson)

The property was left with bricks bowing outwards as fears about the structure of the house collapsing grew.

Two fire crews from Colchester and others from Weeley and Coggeshall were deployed to the scene, as well as an urban search and rescue team.

A fire brigade spokeswoman said: “Firefighters were called to the scene of a road traffic collision involving a lorry which had crashed into a bungalow.

“No one was trapped in the vehicle, so fire crews ensured the scene was safe and left it in the care of the housing association by 9pm.”

Smash - the lorry pictured on Monday morning (Image: Kenny Wilson)

Police officers attended the site and closed the slip road while emergency workers responded at the scene.

A police spokesman said the incident was a “damage-only collision with no arrests”.

He added officers are not looking for any further information.

Rural North councillor Darius Laws heaped praise on blue light staff who rushed to the aid of those involved.

Close call - it is understood an elderly couple were inside the bungalow when the lorry crashed (Image: Kenny Wilson)

“I pay tribute to all the emergency services who are always so good to react to these incidents with speed and with the safety of everyone in mind,” he said.

“It is a really difficult time of year to be involved in a road traffic collision as people are looking forward to spending time with friends and family.

“It is a shock for everyone impacted and I am sure that will be very difficult.

“My thoughts are with everyone involved and their families. I hope they will all be ok and are able to get a quick resolution.”