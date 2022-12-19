A LITTER picking group is set to host its final event of the year.
Frinton Frombles will meet on the Greensward at Frinton Golf Club and has invited residents to join in.
Attendees are encouraged to don festive hats for the occasion and Frinton Frombles has teased the possibility of mulled wine and mince pies at the end of the pick.
The group will meet on Wednesday, December 21, at 10am.
For more information visit bit.ly/3BKAhEx.
