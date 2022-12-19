OUR nativities supplement is featured in the Gazette tomorrow.

There are pages of angels, shepherds and other festive characters bringing the spirit of Christmas.

If you would like to order a copy of the Gazette contact 0800 9530227.

The supplement will include pictures from the following schools:

  • Lexden Primary School with Unit for Hearing Impaired Pupils and Nursery
  • Myland Community Primary School
  • North Primary School and Nursery
  • St John's Green Primary School - Town Site
  • Messing Primary School
  • Gosbecks Primary School
  • Prettygate Infant School
  • Hazelmere Infant School and Nursery
  • Home Farm Primary School
  • Broomgrove Infant School
  • Milldene Primary School
  • Friars Grove Primary School
  • Stanway Fiveways Primary School
  • Willow Brook Primary School and Nursery
  • St James' Church of England Primary School
  • St Michael's Primary School and Nursery, Colchester
  • Roach Vale Primary School
  • Highwoods Community Primary School
  • Chappel Church of England (Controlled) Primary School
  • Copford Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
  • Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham
  • Dedham Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
  • St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge
  • Fordham All Saints Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
  • Great Tey Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
  • Layer-De-La-Haye Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
  • St Andrew's Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, Marks Tey
  • Heathlands Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, West Bergholt
  • St George's Church of England Primary School, Great Bromley
  • Parsons Heath Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
  • Fingringhoe Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School
  • St Teresa's Catholic Primary School, Colchester
  • The Bishop William Ward Church of England Primary School
  • Queen Boudica Primary School
  • Elmstead Primary School
  • Mersea Island School
  • St Mary's Lower School
  • Lakelands Primary School
  • Braiswick Primary School
  • de Vere Primary School
  • Feering Church of England Primary School
  • Burnham-on-Crouch Primary School
  • Chipping Hill Primary School
  • Tollesbury School
  • Holy Trinity Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, Halstead
  • St Andrew's Church of England Primary School, Great Yeldham
  • White Notley Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
  • St Andrew's Church of England Primary School, Halstead
  • Tolleshunt D’Arcy St Nicholas Primary Academy
  • Maldon Court Preparatory School
  • St Cedd's CofE Primary School
  • Oakwood Infant & Nursery School
  • Frinton-on-Sea Primary School
  • Bradfield Primary School
  • The Mayflower Primary School
  • Burrsville Infant Academy
  • Highfields Primary School
  • St Osyth Church of England Primary School
  • Spring Meadow Primary and 'School House' Nursery
  • Harwich Community Primary School and Nursery
  • Two Village Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
  • All Saints Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School, Great Oakley
  • All Saints' Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School, Dovercourt
  • Rolph Church of England Primary School
  • Lawford Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School
  • Walton-on-the-Naze Primary School
  • Chase Lane Primary School and Nursery
  • Engaines Primary School and Nursery
  • St Philomena's School