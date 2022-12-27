AN actor and filmmaker whose films take an inside look on the beauty of Tendring has revealed all about his journey to directing.

David Webb, filmmaker and former star of the Dovercourt-based 1980s hit sitcom Hi-de-Hi!, has created a film about which details the history of Manningtree, Mistley and Lawford.

Mr Webb says viewers can expect some incredible shots from the sky.

He said: “It’s what it says on the tin, a look at the three parishes, their history and interviews with people that have memories of way back.

“I also got some nice drone shots in the film as well as the weather was fantastic in the area this summer.”

Mr Webb included former castmates like Jeffrey Holland and Sue Pollard in the film with the trio having been friends with for more than 40 years.

He included footage from one of Mr Holland’s one man shows which explored the careers of iconic comedy duo Laurel and Hardy.

Mr Webb met up with Ms Pollard during her trip to Harwich Museum as it celebrated its first anniversary.

He added: “We’ve always kept in touch, I saw Jeffrey as he came down to the Manifest Theatre in Manningtree and got permission to use one of the clips from his show.

“In terms of Sue, we spoke about the famous Hi-de-Hi! scene where Clyde married Gladys in Lawford Church.

“I thought it would lead nicely if Sue would give me a few of her memories so that’s why we had a chat.”

Mr Webb’s daughter Victoria Lampard is a news correspondent and presenter for ITV Anglia and she narrates his films.

She was inspired by her father’s work since his transition into broadcasting and radio after Hi-de-Hi! ended.

Mr Webb said: “After the show if I still wanted to work in the business I’d be on the road and away from my family for too long.

“I decided to move into radio in Suffolk and was making documentaries so that was a form of training. Ipswich Town FC, who I’ve supported for my whole life, needed to set up their video channel so I helped them with that.

“Victoria did some work experience with me when I was working in radio which led to her getting her journalism qualifications.

“She’s done really well and has been fantastic in terms of her development, she worked for the BBC in Bristol before she moved to ITV.”

Mr Webb researches and writes the scripts before relaying the information to Victoria who then presents.

As a filmmaker and performer, he gets joy out of both but has a clear favourite.

Mr Webb added: “I’m truly a performer at heart, although I don’t travel like I used to with my twin brother Tony, the talks I do around the country on my career give me an opportunity to do some performing and singing.”

At the moment Mr Webb is promoting his new film which is selling well, whilst hosting his talks.

For more information on his work and to buy his new film entitled Manningtree, Mistley and Lawford… the present and the past, visit davidwebbfilms.com/.