A MAN suffered a laceration after being hit in the head by a glass at a bar in Colchester.

The victim, who is aged in his 30s, was hurt during the incident at Coda, High Street, in the early hours of Sunday, December 11.

Officers investigating the assault are now appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman said: "The victim reported accidently catching the arm of a man who then threw his drink and let go of the glass which hit the victim’s head, causing a small laceration.

"The suspect is described as white with short mousy hair, late 20s and was wearing a grey suit and white shirt.

"If you have any information or footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"Please quote crime reference 42/297259/22 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."

Witnesses are urged to submit a report using the online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am and 9pm.

Alternatively, you can call 101 or visit essex.police.uk/digital101

If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact independent charity on Twitter at @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.