Dame Mary Berry has revealed an unusual tactic she uses as part of the process of cooking a turkey at Christmas.

Appearing on former Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett’s podcast Dish, she explained that she covers the turkey in a sleeping bag once it is cooked to keep in insulated before it needs to be carved.

She said: “I roast the turkey at home, and I’ve learned not to overcook it. So many times, even I have overcooked it.

“This time I’m cooking it without foil, I shall cover it with foil once it’s done, then I shall put some tea towels over the top.

Mary Berry covers the turkey in a sleeping bag to keep it insulated

“I’ve got an old sleeping bag that’s got no zip and I put that over the top in the corner of the kitchen and then I shall take that in the back of the car to Annabel’s (Dame Mary’s daughter).

“Once you take it out of the oven, it goes on cooking. And so you want to insulate that.

“I shall pop it in the back of the car inside its sleeping bag and we’ll be having drinks and lots of jollity until we need to carve it.”

Mary Berry will be returning to TV this festive period, hosting Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas on the BBC which is due to air on Monday, December 19.

She will also be joined by Hartnett, former MasterChef: The Professionals judge Monica Galetti and TV star Rylan Clark, introducing the latter to Brussels sprouts during the special.

Mary Berry reflects on The Great British Bake Off

Whilst on the podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, Berry reflected on her time as a judge on The Great British Bake Off saying that she "loved every minute of it".

She added: “The idea from Anna Beattie will always be good, it’s a brilliant format.

“It’s encouraging everybody to bake. And we had such fun: Mel and Sue and Paul and me, we used to play cards when there was downtime, all funny jokey things.

“And of course, it was a godsend during Covid for those who, particularly young people, who were cooped up in Covid, they could actually bake and do things.”