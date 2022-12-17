A MAN from Kirby Cross has spoken of how he feared for his daughter’s safety during a crowd crush at a concert that led to the death of a woman.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, was one of three people critically injured after fans attempted to gain entry without tickets to a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the O2 Academy Brixton, in London, on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said Ms Ikumelo, from Newham, east London, died in hospital on Saturday, while two other women, aged 21 and 23, remain in a critical condition.

Footage posted online showed large crowds outside the building on Thursday night, with many people holding up mobile phones and filming the scene.

In other video content, the crowd inside the venue could be heard booing when an announcement was made from the stage saying the show was being stopped.

Speaking to the BBC, Akin Oluwaleimu, 53, from Kirby Cross, said he went to the gig with his daughter Elsie, 14, but decided to return home after things turned "rowdy" outside with "a lot of pushing".

"We didn't get inside,” he said.

“When we were leaving we were told the show had been stopped.

"Two ladies fainted and were carried up high away... I was not worried about myself but I was worried about my daughter's safety."

Speaking at the scene, Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, policing commander for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “I’d like to extend my sympathies to all those who have been affected.

“Having seen some of the really upsetting images on social media our thoughts are with them.”

The Met said its “urgent” investigation continues, while specialist officers provide support to Ms Ikumelo’s family.

Scotland Yard previously said a woman was arrested for assaulting an officer over the incident and investigators were looking at footage on social media and from body-worn cameras.

Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, said in a statement on Instagram: “My heart is with those who were injured and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest.

“I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals.”

Asake was recently nominated for BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2023 award, for artists breaking through in the UK.