POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a dog attacked sheep in Stanway.

Officers are investigating following reports that two sheep were found attacked at Bellhouse quarry and landfill site, in Warren Lane.

One sheep was found dead and another later died as a result of its injuries.

The incident happened at about 3.20pm on November 17.

Police are now asking for witnesses to come forward with information.

A spokesman said: "Initial enquiries indicate that the dog involved is a Weimaraner type breed that was off lead and unmuzzled being walked by a woman dog walker.

"If you have any information, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am and 9pm."

Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 or call the force on 101.

If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact independent charity on Twitter at @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Quote crime reference 42/285798/22 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.