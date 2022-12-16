TWO men have been arrested after a huge drugs den overflowing with hundreds of cannabis plants was busted by police.
Officers from Essex Police’s Tendring force raided a property in Beach Road, Clacton, on Thursday night where they found a cannabis cultivation.
They seized more than 300 cannabis plants and arrested two men on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs who currently remain in custody.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information about drugs supply in your community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here