TWO men have been arrested after a huge drugs den overflowing with hundreds of cannabis plants was busted by police.

Officers from Essex Police’s Tendring force raided a property in Beach Road, Clacton, on Thursday night where they found a cannabis cultivation.

They seized more than 300 cannabis plants and arrested two men on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs who currently remain in custody.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information about drugs supply in your community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action.”