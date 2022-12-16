THE Government has signed off on spending plans for almost £1.2million in Tendring.

Tendring Council has received £1.18m from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), spread across the rest of this financial year and the next two.

Neil Stock, council leader, said that following last week’s announcement the funding agreement had now been signed and returned.

“This funding will undoubtedly have a positive impact on Tendring,” he said.

“The allocation will not only directly support some exciting projects which will support economic growth and wellbeing in our district, but also I hope unlock other funding streams and leverage even more investment in Tendring.”

With little time to spend the year one allocation – which must be committed by the end of March – the initial focus is on council-led projects.

This includes the Starlings re-development project in Dovercourt, funding to support the Jaywick commercial workspace scheme, Cost of Living support, and small grants to increase participation in sport and leisure.

In addition, the council will fund Essex University to carry out a feasibility study for a green skills and innovation centre in the district, linked to Freeport East.

Once these initiatives are underway in early 2023 attention will then turn to plans for year two.