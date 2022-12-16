YOUNGSTERS helped to plant 150 trees as a legacy for Clacton’s 150th anniversary last year.

Tendring Council’s Open Spaces team was joined by year four pupils from Great Clacton Junior School for the initiative.

The new woodland has a mix of native trees that have been positioned on the open space next to Burrs Road, Great Clacton.

The mixture of species and sizes will provide blossom in the spring, as well as coverage for people to enjoy all year round.

The woodland will include a "contemplation and chatty" bench, as well as information boards, and these are due to be installed in the New Year.

Work took place earlier in the year to clear the site of overgrown bushes and brambles to reveal a footpath that has increased accessibility to the new woodland and public right of way.

Michael Talbot, cabinet member for environment, said: “It was great to see the students getting involved in planting these trees, as the younger generation will hopefully benefit from them for years to come.”

Alex Porter, leisure portfolio holder, added: “Having planted these, it’s now all of our responsibility to cherish and protect these trees which should stand tall and enhance the area for decades to come.”

The team look forward to welcoming the students back as the school will be incorporating the area into their Forest School sessions, so the children can see the trees grow.

Great Clacton Junior School Year 4 Teacher, Lee Caffull said: ”We were really excited to be asked to help plant some trees in our local area for Clacton 150.

“We visited the area and were given a talk about the trees and how we expected them to help remove a million tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere over the next 100 years.

"The children took the job of planting extremely seriously and their work will have a lasting impact on their local community.”

The Clacton 150 celebrations received £250,000 from the National Heritage Lottery Fund, which has paid for the Clacton heritage trail, two staff to co-ordinate and events and activities.