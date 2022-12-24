“IT feels like destiny,” says Gary Smith, as he excitedly speaks about what was once just a pipedream now edging ever closer to reality.

Since 2018, the former executive headteacher has strived tirelessly to ensure his vision for a better future for children with unique learning requirements becomes his present.

The Market Field School stalwart has campaigned his entire career for students with special needs to have more employment opportunities when they exit education.

His dedication to that cause has never been in question.

But over the last four years his passion project has provided him with an even more tangible platform from which to dictate and influence change.

Market Field Grows, a one-of-a-kind facility, will provide pathways to employment, creating a space in which pupils can experience a working environment.

In partnership with Landswood developers, the multi-purpose site will utilise six acres of vacant land opposite the Chattowood housing development in Clacton Road.

It will boast a core building which will serve as a classroom and public facility, as well as shops, a bakery with café, library, plant nursery, and flower fields.

There will also be a conservation site, paddocks for animals, an event space for hire, associated support facilities such as staff rooms, and workshops will run regularly.

Up until this point, Gary’s vision has been little more than an ambitious collection drawings – albeit carefully crafted and detailed – on a page or digital document.

But, having overcome multiple setbacks along the way, Market Field Grows is finally ready to go before Tendring Council planning bosses.

They are expected to have made their decision by March and, although cautious to allow himself to become too excited, Gary is feeling hopeful.

“We are in touching distance of fulfilling our dream and our vision and so we are adopting a positive attitude,” he added.

“I am very optimistic and I believe this is happening now – it feels like destiny and if the plans are approved spades could be in the ground by next May.

“I am feeling so positive and optimistic but at the moment we are just between the agony of waiting and the ecstasy of making a dream come true.”

If all goes to plan, Gary is confident the entire project could finally be wrapped-up and ready to serve the community by some point in 2024.

Gary said: “I think it was two years ago when we thought we were there and our philanthropist dropped out.

“But Landswood managing director Darin Shaikly is not dropping out – he is an unbelievable bloke and is helping us change children’s futures forever.”

According to Gary, shocking figures show only five per cent of young people with a learning disability, autism and ADHD are given the chance to work in their lifetime.

Gary, as he always has, aspires to change that. And it is unlikely he will stop until he does.

“I am hoping with this concept other developers could also be convinced this is the way forward - then you could transform life chances everywhere,” he said.

“My vision is to influence the shape of special education this century and that means helping people get a lifetime of work out of it.

“We must make take action so this dream that is nightmarish for many can change.”