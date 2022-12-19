CONCERNED residents have petitioned council bosses not to block their sea views by building a dozen new homes on seafront greens.

A petition, which was launched by resident Sharon Tyler and signed by 171 people, was handed to Tendring Council’s cabinet on Friday in a bid to prevent the sale or development of two council-owned sites in Holland-on-Sea.

The council has identified 69 parcels of land across the district that could potentially be built upon to raise much-needed cash, including open space at Manor Way/The Gap and land at Haven Avenue/The Esplanade.

A report shows eight homes or seafront apartments could be built at Haven Gardens while the land in Manor Way could be used for another four.

Holland-on-Sea councillor Colin Winfield told council leaders any proposals to develop the green spaces are “flawed” and would be an “infringement of residents' legal rights”.

He said the report noted there were no legal constraints over the land but that residents’ deeds include a covenant that states no buildings are allowed on the land that would “interfere or affect the view of the sea”.

He said the report's assertation that there was no biodiversity in Manor Way was also incorrect as is frequented by hedgehogs, deers, badgers, rabbits, bees and birds.

Open space - land off Manor Way, Holland-on-Sea (Image: TDC)

Senior councillors said they noted the petition but that it will take some time to consider all the options for the 69 sites.

Carlo Guglielmi, deputy leader, said residents will have ample opportunity to put forward their views.

“Our decision in July was only to look at options for these sites, something we have to do to make sure we’re getting best value for taxpayers,” he said.

“This will take quite some time for our officers to complete, alongside the other important work they have, and so communities need not get alarmed at this stage.

“As options progress we will be open and transparent about what is being proposed, and invite views at the right time – that is why we have noted this specific petition, and will re-visit it at the appropriate moment.

“While this work is ongoing we cannot rule out any site for development – likewise we cannot rule any site in."