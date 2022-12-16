HUNDREDS of homes in Tendring have been sitting empty for more than six months, amid a housing crisis which has left scores of people across England trapped in temporary accommodation.

Campaign group Action on Empty Homes called the latest figures "shocking", after they revealed long-term empties across the country have risen to the highest level in a decade outside of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities shows at least 707 homes liable for council tax in Tendring had been unoccupied for at least six months at the most recent count in October.

However, it meant the number of homes gathering dust for at least half a year has decreased by 10 per cent from 789 in 2021.

The properties deemed long-term empty were among a total of 2,456 vacant homes.

Owners of properties which have lain empty for two years or more can be charged an extra 100 per cent council tax on top of their bill.

Paul Honeywood, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Our housing strategy sets out a clear ambition to maximise the use of homes in our area, so there are enough, high-quality homes for all – and it is pleasing to see the figures are bucking the national trend and are falling here.

“Due to its beautiful location along the Essex Sunshine Coast we have, as do most coastal areas, a significant proportion of second homes – which supports our tourist economy.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and work to bring empty homes back into use.”

Chris Bailey, from Action on Empty Homes, said after more than a decade of intense housing crisis it is “shocking” to see long-term empty homes in England rise to 250,000.

"A new national empty homes programme is long overdue – the Government needs to step up to the plate and offer funding and incentives to get these homes back into use."

Separate DLUHC figures show 94,870 households were in temporary accommodation at the end of June – including 117 in Tendring.

A spokesperson said the Government is "taking action to get empty homes back into use".