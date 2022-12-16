A HOLIDAY park has been given 400 fish by the Environment Agency after inspectors were impressed with the condition of its lake.

Weeley Bridge Holiday Park, owned by Parkdean Resorts, is home to a picturesque lake, making it a prime spot for angling enthusiasts.

The Essex branch of the agency visited the site to carry out an annual check on the condition of the lake and fish.

It found the fish to be healthy and swimming in numbers.

Inspectors were so delighted with the outcome that they promised to supply the park with 400 more fish, free of charge, meaning the lake will benefit from an influx of tench and roach to boost the numbers.

All fish caught at the park are released back into the water alive.

Stacey Hall, general manager at Weeley Bridge, said: “We’ve built a great relationship with the Environment Agency over the past year, and we’ve been doing lots on park to promote the wildlife and biodiversity that inhabit it.

"I’m thrilled we had a positive outcome from this inspection and we’re looking forward to the new fish arriving. I’m sure our anglers are going to love it too.”

Parkdean Resorts said it is committed to caring for its parks, people, and planet to create a positive environmental impact on nature and resources, and to acting responsibly for the long-term sustainability of its business.

A number of the business’ holiday parks recently participated in the Great British Beach Clean, a week-long event run by the Marine Conservation Society to aid conservation work and help keep our seas clean, with volunteers coming together to pick up litter found along the coast.

A spokesman added: "Parkdean Resorts has also recently introduced a trio of new energy-saving initiatives at a number of its parks as part of its ongoing commitment to reducing its environmental impact, while also driving cost savings.

"The trial includes the introduction of electric vehicle charging points and electric vans, and the installation of solar panels, will be used to help the business determine how best it can save energy across its 66 parks nationwide, and will help guide future business decisions."