A DEVASTATED dog owner says she is “hoping for a miracle” after her precious pooch went missing six weeks ago.

Sadie, a black, tan and white crossbreed, disappeared on November 4 after slipping her lead while on a walk along the seawall in Brightlingsea near the old railway line.

Since then her owner Vikki Hart, who lives in the coastal town, has plastered search posters throughout the area.

She has even enlisted the help of the Drone Sar For Lost Dogs group, which sent out airborne cameras to look for her.

Despite this, to date there has been zero sightings of Sadie and Vikki has not yet been contacted by any vets to say she has been taken in, even though she is microchipped.

Heartbreakingly, Vikki now fears her beloved dog may have been stolen or could be stranded somewhere she is unable to find her way out of.

“I'm thinking has she got trapped somewhere or is someone feeding her and they are not aware?,” added Vikki.

“Her chips are all up to date and the vets are aware, so I am just hoping for a miracle now.”

Julia Jayne, who has been helping spread the word about missing Sadie, urged people to keep an eye out.

She added: “We need to get this little dog home safe, she must be so scared, cold and hungry - please look out for her on your walks.”

If you spot Sadie call 07886003082 or 07488390608.