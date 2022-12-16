A GRINCH has stolen large Christmas decorations from outside a charity shop.

A four feet tall Christmas tree and large Father Christmas were stolen from outside St Helena Hospice’s fundraising shop in The Centre in Tiptree.

Now both volunteers and members of the public have hit out at the theft.

The decorations had been donated to the shop and the money raised from their sale would have gone towards the hospice which supports people with life-limiting conditions.

Since the theft, a member of the public has offered to donate their own Christmas tree for next year.

The organisation, which provides palliative care across north Essex, relies heavily on the help and generosity from fundraisers, donors and volunteers.

Karen Stokes, retail area manager at St Helena Hospice, said: “We completely understand that many people are struggling at the moment, but we are sad that the Christmas tree and decoration were taken from outside our shop.

“These items had been kindly donated to us so that the money from the sale would have gone towards helping people in need of support from St Helena Hospice.”

Many residents have expressed their disgust.

Andrew Hatton, 74, who lives in Tolleshunt Knights, said: “I have dealt professionally with folk who steal from charities as I worked as a probation officer for 30 years.

“It is a despicable crime on one hand and on the other hand with the present situation with Christmas being advertised so much and so prominently and with people so desperate, it is horrible to be struggling in a place like Tiptree.

“Almost nothing justifies stealing but there are a lot of desperate people about.

“It is very sad but I suspect among us are mentally ill people, along with some desperate for their families’ sakes to make their Christmas look like it does on the TV adverts or even like those among us who may appear wealthy with our lights and glitter compared to others.”