MEXICAN-inspired restaurant brand Taco Bell will open a new restaurant in Clacton next week.

The restaurant will open its doors in the town centre on Tuesday, December 20.

100 free tacos will be given out on opening day to the first 100 customers - and residents are also being invited to take part in a free taco offer when they download the Taco Bell UK mobile phone app.

Customers will be able to order in advance via the Taco Bell app, website or third-party delivery platform.

Lucy Dee, head of marketing at Taco Bell UK, said the chain is renowned for its craveable, customisable and quick-service Mexican-inspired classics, which include tacos, burritos, nachos and quesadillas.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Clacton.” she said

“Essex has been crying out for more Taco Bells and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver, creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances.

"We look forward to feeding residents from Tuesday onwards whether it be via home delivery, click & collects, takeaway or dine in”.

The new restaurant, in Station Road, will be open from 11am until 11pm, seven days a week from December 20.