Grieving relatives have paid tribute to a ‘loving’ and ‘family-orientated’ dad who died after a taser was used by police.

Sali Byberi, 29, died following an incident involving officers in Clockhouse Way in Braintree last month.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation following a mandatory referral from Essex Police.

Sali’s family is being supported by specialist lawyers at law firm Irwin Mitchell who are working to provide his loved ones with answers.

His family has now paid tribute to the father-of-three, who lived in Braintree.

Sali Byberi has been described as 'loving and outgoing' by his family (Image: N/A)

Sali was the manager of a family car-wash business in Sudbury, and leaves behind his partner Leonora Mafra, aged 31, and their three children Akil, aged eight, six-year-old Eglison, and Fabio aged five.

Sali’s sister, Eli Sokolaj, said: “Sali was such a loving person. He was very family-orientated and adored his Leonora and his children.

“He was also hardworking, outgoing, and generous and nothing was ever too much trouble for him. He would always be there when people needed help.

“We still can’t quite believe what happened and how Sali has been taken from us.

“The last few weeks and trying to come to terms with his death and that he’ll no longer be in our lives, but particularly his children’s, has been incredibly traumatic.

“It’s almost impossible to find the words to describe the hurt and pain we feel.

“We’ve so many questions and all we hope for now at least is that we can get some answers.”

Sali, left, with family members Eli, Elson and Leonne (Image: N/A)

Juliet Spender, an expert public law and human rights lawyer at Irwin Mitchell supporting Sali’s family, said: “While it’s only right that a thorough investigation into what happened is held, Sali’s loved ones understandably have a number of concerns about the events that unfolded on the day he died.

“We’re now supporting the family at this distressing time to help investigate the circumstances surrounding Sali’s death and provide them with the answers they deserve.”

The incident happened in Braintree last month, and has been referred to the IOPC, who has today provided an update.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe sent her sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Byberi, and said the watchdog will continue to gather evidence on the incident.