A CAMPAIGNING villager has called on council bosses to fix a huge pothole which caused a head-on crash – and to “stop sending Banksy” to simply paint around it.

Barry Dawson, 72, says he has reported a 20cm-deep pothole in Jaywick to Essex County Council on numerous occasions but still nothing has been done.

He has even compared the authority's lack of action over the deteriorated spot of road to police failings in catching notorious serial killer the Yorkshire Ripper.

The ever-expanding crater, which is roughly one metre long and 60cm wide, is positioned at the entrance to Jasmine Way off Golf Green Road.

According to Mr Dawson, the pothole has been neglected for the past three years and he is worried it could be only a matter of time before it results in serious injury.

Earlier this year, for example, a speeding car mounted the pavement and smashed into another vehicle as the driver desperately tried to swerve around the giant hole.

Thankfully, on that occasion, everyone managed to walk away from the airbag-deploying crash, but one of the cars was deemed a write-off.

One of the last officials Mr Dawson spoke to assured him someone would look into the issue, but to date only a red circle has been painted around the pothole.

“I want them to stop sending Banksy and instead get someone out here to tarmac it,” added Mr Dawson, who has lived in the area for 40 years.

“They repaired it once about three years ago but it has gradually crumbled away and it is now as bad as before, if not worse.

“I have raised it continuously, as have other people, but I feel they just ignore you until you go away, even though it could prove life-threatening.

“The Yorkshire Ripper was reported load of times but he too was just lost in all the bureaucracy - and it then turned out he was not a very nice guy.”

The pothole complaint comes after it was revealed only £36.6 million per year of the £77 million required to maintain roads and footways is being invested by the council.

Bosses at Essex Highways have now suggested the delay in fixing the pothole cited by Mr Dawson may be due to inspectors not deeming it as serious as others in the area.

A spokesman said: "When a defect is reported to us, we send an inspector o

"The defect is then recorded on our risk register and given a risk factor score as described on our website.

"Due to our limited resources, we must prioritise our work and fix the higher-risk issues first.”