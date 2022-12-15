MORE than 90 people were treated to live music, festive stalls, food, and children’s activities to celebrate a project offering free bikes to Tendring residents.

Essex Pedal Power (EPP) invited everyone who has been given a bike as part of the Active Essex-funded programme to a Christmas party, at the Adult Community Learning Centre, in St Osyth Road, Clacton.

The event, organised by Becky Dowling of Community Voluntary Services Tending (CVST) and Rosie Kevlin from EPP, included live music from steel band Phase 5, Christmas carols by the SingalongaPen choir, a children’s party entertainer, craft stalls and a ‘pimp my bike’ Christmas lights competition.

Becky, physical activity capacity builder at CVST, said: “Essex Pedal Power is such an incredible project, making real changes to the lives of people in Tendring by offering them a bike to use as transport and exercise.

“A new bike can improve a person’s entire wellbeing.

“And to celebrate that, we organised a special Christmas party for everyone to come together and have fun.

“Everyone had a great time.

“There was dancing and so much laughter, it was a lovely evening.”

EPP is a community-based project that aims to make people more physically active.

Geoff Powel, the first-ever free bike recipient in Clacton, said: “I'm 73 years old and I lost one stone since I got my free bike in June 2021.

“I cycle around 40 miles a week, and I have an artificial knee!

“I definitely feel healthier and fitter since I got my bike’.

Agnieszka Brzezinska, a 25-year-old mum from Clacton, said: “I do the school runs every morning with my bike.

“It’s fun and I stay fit as well.”

Rosie-Roella Kevlin, Essex Pedal Power local coordinator for Clacton and Jaywick Sands, said: “Essex Pedal Power has been such a successful project since it began in early 2021.

“We’ve seen free bikes make such a huge impact on so many lives, and it was wonderful to see many of those people come along to our Christmas party on Saturday.”

To find out more about CVST and other upcoming events visit cvstendring.org.uk.