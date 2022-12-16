TRIBUTES have been paid to a loving mum who has died following a battle with breast cancer.

Kirsti Ayling, 42, died on Sunday after being diagnosed with cancer in June.

Kirsti had undertaken a course of chemotherapy but a complication put a stop to any surgery.

Friend Bridie Stanford had launched a fundraising campaign to send Kirsti and her children to Disneyland to make precious memories.

It has so far topped more than £16,000, but Kirsti died before the trip could take place.

Bridie, who said her friend was “incredible kind and loved by so many”, said the heartbroken family will now make the trip at a later date.

Kirsti was a big fan of Disney and was well-known in the town for appearing as Frozen’s Elsa at community events including Christmas light switch-ons.

Bridie’s husband Gary, added: “Kirsti lost her battle on Sunday leaving a massive irreplaceable hole in many hearts.

“As a community, I know there are a lot of people that would like to show their respects as Kirsti was loved and appreciated by so many.

“With this is mind we will be holding a gathering at The Lighthouse to come together, light a candle, lay some flowers around the tree and share some wonderful memories.

“All profits from the night will be going towards giving our Kirsti the best send-off that she truly does deserve.”

The Essex-based Friends and Neighbours Network (FaNs) also paid tribute to Kirsti, who had studied at Colchester Institute and Essex University and worked for Essex County Council.

A spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Kirsti, a former member of the FaNs family and community stalwart within her beloved Harwich.

“Kirsti will leave a gaping hole in her community and her passing at such a young age will be devastating for her friends and family.

“She was a fighter with the heart of a lion and will be missed without end.”

Kirsti leaves her husband, Chris, and children Jay 19, Kobe 17, Mexii Marie 13, Ezrah, four, and Everly Rose, 11 months.

The gathering at The Lighthouse Sports and Social Hub, in Lower Marine Parade, Dovercourt, will take place today at 6.15pm.