Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, December 16 to Sunday, December 18.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, December 16 in Essex?





A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound Junction 19 link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

In both directions between Junction 13 and 15, there will be carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and contra flow for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The A282 Southbound from Junction 1A to 1B entry slip road will be closed between 11pm and 6am.

M25

On the anti-clockwise way at Junction 25 there will be entry slip road closure for electrical works between 11pm and 5.30am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, December 17 in Essex?

A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound Junction 19 link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

In both directions between Junction 13 and 15, there will be carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and contra flow for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way, the West tunnel will be closed for maintenance works between 10pm and 5.30am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, December 18 in Essex?





A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound Junction 19 link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way, the East tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.