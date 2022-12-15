CONSIDERATE care home residents embraced the festive spirit all while raising essential funding for children desperately in need of support.

Corner Lodge, in Meadow Way, Jaywick, took part in the annual Christmas Jumper Day event, which is spearheaded by the Save The Children charity.

The initiative was established as a festive way to raise money which is then used to ensure youngsters across the world are fed, educated and treated fairly.

Staff and residents at Corner Lodge both commemorated the scheme, pulling on their boldest Christmas clobber and generating a respectable cash-pot for the non-profit organisation.

They also spent the day creating delicious tasting gingerbread biscuits shaped like everything from Christmas trees to little houses.

After all their hard work, they relaxed by watching a festive film and washed down their tasty treats with some seasonal tipple.

A spokesman for Corner Lodge said: “We had a great day and we enjoyed our gingerbread house competition, which residents took part in, and watching the Christmas classic movie A White Christmas.

“The day was topped off with a lovely afternoon of festive treats such as homemade gingerbread men, mince pies and washed down with mulled wine, hot chocolate and Bucks Fizz.

“Residents also enjoyed having a sing-a-long and dance to the our lovely singer John and his lovely wife Jean who came to entertain us."