POLICE responded to hundreds of reports of domestic violence and anti-social behaviour across Tendring during a busy month for the force.

Essex Police officers operating throughout the north Essex district investigated a total of 357 incidents of domestic violence throughout November.

The force also looked into 135 reports of anti-social behaviour and exercised their powers to stop and search residents 68 times.

Officers attended 54 mental health incidents and 51 road traffic collisions, and also investigated 53 reports of missing people.

In total, Essex Police solved 137 crimes committed in Tendring and intelligence was submitted by the public an impressive 492 times.

A spokesman for Essex Police previously said: “This is a small snapshot of the work we undertook in the Tendring district during the month.”

Both the number of domestic violence and anti-social behaviour reports fell slightly last month when compared to figures in October.

Police also attended fewer mental health incidents and road traffic collisions and were not required to look into as many reports of missing people.

More crimes were solved in November than in October but slightly less public-led intelligence was submitted to the police.

To report an incident or information to Essex Police call 101.