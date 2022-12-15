Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal Home who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Holly and Berry

Holly (left) and Berry (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female (both)

Age - One year old (both)

Breed - Birman (Holly) and Domestic shorthair crossbreed (Berry)

Colour - Tabby (Berry) and Black & cream (Holly)

Holly and Berry are looking for a forever home together after being found living in an "unsuitable environment" by the RSPCA.

They are described as having "sweet temperaments" with Holly being "very curious" and loving to be showered with affection, while Berry is a bit more timid.

Both could live with secondary school children and would like company around for most of the day.

If you want to adopt Holly and Berry you can view their full profile here.

Robyn

Robyn (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Seven years old (approx.)

Breed - Border Collie

Colour - Black and white

Robyn is a dog who came into the care of the RSPCA through no fault of her own after her previous owner could no longer care for her.

She is described as "loyal, friendly and lovable" and loves lots of exercise and playtime.

Robyn could potentially live with another dog pending introductions, but the RSPCA says she is a bit "selective" of who she likes.

If you want to adopt Robyn you can view their full profile here.

Ivy

Ivy (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Nine years old

Breed - Jack Russell Terrier Cross

Colour - White

Ivy is a dog who Danaher Animal Home describes as having "heaps of energy" despite her age.

She is always happy to meet new people and loves running around exploring her surroundings.

The ideal home for Ivy would be one with a secure garden so that she is able to burn some energy.

throughout the day.

If you want to adopt Ivy you can view their full profile here.

Russell

Russell (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Specified as 'Young adult'

Breed - English

Colour - Brown

Russell is looking for a forever home after being found as a stray along with his brother.

Danaher Animal Home say he is looking for the company of a doe, so a home that already has a female rabbit would be good for him.

He is described as being ideal for first-time owners and families with young children.

If you want to adopt Russell you can view their full profile here.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Earlier this year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July this year 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”