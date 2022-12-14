HUNDREDS of festive shoppers turned out in force for the return of Frinton’s popular late night Christmas shopping event.

Christmas cheer came to Connaught Avenue with a host of stalls, entertainment, food and free children’s rides on Friday night.

Mr and Mrs Christmas returned with a petting zoo near their grotto for all children to enjoy and Disney’s princesses also posed for photos with youngsters.

A number of shops alongside Christmas stalls were open until 8pm for residents to get some Christmas shopping done.

There was live music from Tendring Brass and the Essex Caledonian Pipe Band also performed.

Food stalls sold mulled wine, mince pies, hog roast, hot doughnuts and more.

The event was organised by the Frinton Business Group.