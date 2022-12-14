A TALKING bench that plays the testimonies of Kindertransport children has been unveiled in Harwich.

The bench has been installed by the Harwich Kindertransport Memorial and Learning Trust in the Mayor’s Garden off Main Road.

It includes stories told by those who were evacuated from Nazi occupied Europe to safety in Britain.

The humanitarian rescue mission, which started in December 1938 and continued until the outbreak of the Second World War, saved approximately 10,000 children.

Many arrived at Harwich and continued their journey to London, while some spent the winter at a nearby holiday camp in Dovercourt Bay.

Sue Daish, trustee of the trust, said the bench was intended to be installed at the same time as the unveiling of the Kindertransport memorial on Harwich Quay in September, but was delayed due to planning issues.

It was unveiled by Mrs Daish and Mike Payne, who are both trustees of the trust, on Saturday.

Mrs Daish said: “Kindertransport is such an important part of our local history, but not many people know about it.

“The bench plays the testimonies of the Kindertransport children themselves about how they came here and their stay at the holiday camp.

“It is nice to sit down in a quiet area and listen to their stories.”

The bench and information boards cost £1,300 to install and was funded by the Essex Community Foundation, Harwich Haven Authority, Essex Heritage Trust and Grassroots.