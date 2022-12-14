AN estranged ex-partner knelt on his former lover’s chest and throttled her after their relationship ended.

Mark Figg, 41, was branded a “vile bully” by a judge after he turned up at his ex-partner’s new home in St Osyth and punched her in the face.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard Figg has a “background of thuggishness” when it comes to relationships.

Liam Edwards, prosecuting, said Figg had been with the victim for 13-years before they separated in February.

She decided to leave their home with their ten-year-old son in July and move to St Osyth, where Figg would later launch his attacks.

Abuser - Mark Figg, of Tollesbury Road, Tolleshunt D'Arcy, attacked his ex-partner

“On July 15 the defendant attended the victim’s house and was asked to leave. He ignored that request,” said Mr Edwards.

“An argument started; he punched her in the face once causing swelling and bruising.”

The court heard Figg, of Tollesbury Road, Tolleshunt D’Arcy, returned to the property at midnight on July 16.

Mr Edwards continued: “He walked into the living room, pushed her onto the sofa, tried to take her mobile phone and knelt on her chest.

Sentence - Chelmsford Crown Court

“During the course of this struggle the phone was taken and he stole another phone belonging to their son from the coffee table.”

The court heard Figg "throttled" her during the harrowing attack.

Sentencing Figg, Judge David Turner KC said: “I think you’re a vile bully and the history of your relationships suggest that to me pretty strongly.

“This was humiliating mistreatment of a partner and the mother of your son, of which I hope you are now thoroughly ashamed.”

Figg admitted two counts of theft and sole counts of assault by beating and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Attack - Figg punched and throttled his ex-partner

His mitigation stated he has shown remorse for his actions and has plans for the future.

He was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, with a five year restraining order imposed against the victim.

He must undertake 30 days of a rehabilitation activity and will be electronically monitored for six months.

Judge Turner added: “I’m giving you the opportunity to see if you can address your deep-seated problems which are harming other people and are wrecking other people’s lives.”