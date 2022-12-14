A MAN with learning difficulties was left unable to sleep after a father-of-two robbed him of £20 in broad daylight.

Joseph O’Connor, 43, spotted the victim walking home in Hadleigh Road, Clacton, and shouted out to him, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Liam Edwards, prosecuting, said: “He turned around and saw O’Connor walking a few paces behind him.

“The defendant approached him and demanded £70 from him. He threatened if he didn’t give over the money then he would beat him up.

“The victim gave him £20 in fear of his safety.”

Robbery - the incident took place at the Nayland Drive junction of Hadleigh Road, Clacton (Image: Google)

The court heard O’Connor ordered the victim, who he knew had learning difficulties, to meet him at the same place the next day, on January 14, 2021.

Instead, he called the police when he got home, leading to O’Connor’s arrest.

Mr Edwards continued: “It was made clear [the complainant] had had difficulty sleeping and was quite depressed and rundown.”

O’Connor, of Devonshire Road, Ipswich, admitted one count of robbery, committed while serving a suspended sentence.

Hannah Gladwell, mitigating, said her client, who has 24 convictions for 42 offences, secured custody of his two daughters over the summer and his offending has since stopped.

“He has a newfound sense of responsibility since taking over the care of his children,” she said.

“He is willing and eager to continue with the support of probation in order to keep getting his life back on track.”

Sentence - Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Archant)

Judge Timothy Walker sentenced O’Connor to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years.

He stated an immediate custodial sentence would adversely impact the defendant’s children.

The judge said: “These were threats made by you to somebody who wasn’t in a position to deal with them, particularly given his learning difficulties.

“[However,] you have turned your life around, albeit only recently.

“You’ve talked the talk, you’ve got the good intentions now you need to put them into practice.

O’Connor was ordered to pay £20 in compensation to the victim and had a restraining order imposed against the victim for five years.

He must undertake 30 days of a rehabilitation activity, 19 days of a probation programme and 200 hours of unpaid work.