A RESIDENT was threatened with a screwdriver and a member of the public was assaulted during an alleged burglary.

Essex Police are investigating following reports of three masked men forcing their way into an address in Church Avenue in Chelmsford last night.

A safe was stolen from inside the property between 8.30pm and 8.45pm.

Officers have released a public appeal for residents to get in contact if they witnessed anything believed to be related to the incident.

Police hope to speak to anyone who may have seen a silver Audi with four people inside, on the nearby road of Nash Drive.

The burglary is believed to be a targeted attack.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are investigating an aggravated burglary in Chelmsford where a safe was stolen.

“It was reported three men wearing masks forced their way into an address in Church Avenue between 8.30pm and 8.45pm yesterday (Tuesday 13 December).

“They threatened the person inside with a screwdriver and stole a safe.

“At the same time, a member of the public was assaulted nearby the property.

“We need anyone who saw or heard anything to contact us and we particularly want to speak to anyone who has information about a silver Audi with four people inside which was seen in the nearby Nash Drive.

“At this stage we believe this was a targeted attack.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/298836/22.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”