A HISTORIC clothing retailer has gone into administration for the second time.

M&Co has entered into administration and may have to close its shop in Frinton and Witham.

Staff are said to be remaining positive and aim to continue to offer a great shopping experience.

The company previously collapsed in 2020.

The financial advisory firm Teneo said it had been brought in on Friday.

Teneo assured the public that M&Co will remain open while the administrators look for a potential sale of the business.

The company was founded in 1834 in Scotland and had 179 shops in the UK, as of the end of November.

Many residents have expressed their sadness on social media after hearing the news.

Staff in Witham are hoping the shop will be saved and are inviting customers to continue to shop over the Christmas period.

A spokesman for M&Co Witham said: “To all our amazing customers, not an easy message to convey.

“M&Co have entered into administration as of December 9, 2022.

“We are hoping for a positive outcome and that our lovely shops will be saved but in the meantime there are a few things we would like our customers to be aware of.

“Currently we are unable to process store-purchased refunds back to original payment, we can exchange only any goods for the same value or above.

“Online purchases can be refunded to the original payment card within 28 days at the present time but this may change.

“We are currently not scanning loyalty cards to add points and we cannot accept reward vouchers.

“The 25 per cent off full price discount is now open to all customers who shop with us and will continue for the foreseeable future.

“We will be doing our best to keep a positive shopping environment for all our customers and despite the circumstances we remain positive!

“We hope to see many shoppers about over the Christmas period and will do our best to help.”