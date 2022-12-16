EMPLOYEES working at a retail store which has not had heating for more than a year are wearing extra layers and gloves to keep warm, according to a worried shopper.

Staff at The Range, in Valleybridge Road, Clacton, are said to be being particularly affected by the freezing cold weather currently sweeping across north Essex.

Over the last couple of days residents in the coastal town have had to contend with bitter temperatures which at some points have stooped as low as -3ºC.

Bobby Cert, who visits The Range once a week, has now raised concerns over the chilly conditions the store’s shop assistants are reportedly having to work in.

He said: “The Range has not had any heating for more than a year and so the staff are wearing extra clothes and I saw some wearing gloves at work.

“They have been told to work harder if they are cold by managers, but I bet their offices have heating. Workers said staff are easy to replace but customers are not.”

According to the Government website, there is currently no law in place specifying the minimum temperatures staff should or should not be allowed to work in.

If employees are doing physical work, however, official guidance suggests employers do not let their workforce work in temperatures under 13ºC.

Bobby believes bosses at The Range may be refraining from fixing the heating in a bid to save cash, although he says that is no excuse.

He added: “Calling it a cost of living crisis is a fluffy term which invokes feelings of we are all in this together but what it really is a robbery and a transfer of wealth.”

READ MORE: 'A force of nature' - Inspiring little girl who always defied the odds dies age 9

Bosses at The Range have said they are doing their best to fix the heating system in-store but the delivery of essential parts has been pushed back.

A spokesman said: "The Range is aware of the heating situation at the Clacton Store, parts have been on order but unfortunately delayed.

"The parts have been chased with our supplier who is aware how important the parts are and we have a contractor on standby to install when they arrive."