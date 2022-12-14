A MISSING man who police believed could have travelled to Tendring has been found after disappearing just under a week ago.

Terry Brittain, who is from Harlow but has links to Manningtree and Clacton, has been found following a public appeal from Essex Police.

The 56-year-old, who is described as white and 5ft 7ins tall and has tattooed arms, had last been seen on December 8 and had not contacted anyone.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Thank you for sharing our appeal, it really does make a difference."