An urgent warning has been issued after salmonella was discovered in a product sold at Sainsbury's.

The Food Standards Agency has alerted customers and advised them not to eat the product and to instead return it for a full refund.

Osem UK has recalled a batch of its Yarden Tahina as it may contain salmonella, posing a health risk if eaten (Image: Norfolk Trading Standards)

A batch of Yarden Tahina, a dip produced by Osmem UK, was found to have a presence of the bacteria, posing a risk if eaten.

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Notices will be displayed at stores alerting customers and affected customers can return the product for a full refund.

Product details:

Yarden Tahina, Salad of Sesame Paste with Garlic and Parsley

Pack size: 250g

Batch code: 2306196504

Best Before Date: January 1, 2023