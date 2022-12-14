An urgent warning has been issued after salmonella was discovered in a product sold at Sainsbury's.
The Food Standards Agency has alerted customers and advised them not to eat the product and to instead return it for a full refund.
A batch of Yarden Tahina, a dip produced by Osmem UK, was found to have a presence of the bacteria, posing a risk if eaten.
Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
Notices will be displayed at stores alerting customers and affected customers can return the product for a full refund.
Product details:
Yarden Tahina, Salad of Sesame Paste with Garlic and Parsley
Pack size: 250g
Batch code: 2306196504
Best Before Date: January 1, 2023
