The closure is scheduled to commence on January, 17 2023 for three days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while chamber installation works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Various roads in the District of Braintree will be temporarily closed in schedule one of works and a temporary ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction will be introduced on both sides of carriageway on multiple roads in schedule two.

The roads in schedule one are Coggeshall Road in Earls Colne, Brook Street in Halstead and Colne Engaine, Julien Court Road and Blackwater Way in Braintree and Milton Avenue and Goldingham Drive.

The roads in schedule two are Dickens Close, Buchan Close, Hardy Close, Bennett Close, Shakespeare Close, Swift Close, Marlowe Close, Austen Close, Bronte Close, Conan Doyle Close and Forsyth Drive.

A spokesman for Essex County Council said: “The works being undertaken will take place within an 18-month period from December, 8 2022, exact dates will be specified on one.network.

“The roads will be closed to facilitate each phase of works and then re-opened to the public.

“Access will be maintained for emergency services.

“Diversion routes will be signed at each location and residents will be informed of the dates of each phase via letter/ leaflet drop and advanced warning signs on the road.”

Alma Street in Wivenhoe will be closed from its junction with East Street for a distance of approximately 155m in a northerly then westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on January, 9 2023 for 27 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while installation works are undertaken by VX Fiber Limited.

An order is in place to temporarily close that length of Black Buoy Hill, Wivenhoe in the Borough of Colchester, from its junction with Brook Street to its junction with Bethany Street a distance of approximately 35m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on January, 12 2023 for 28 days, or where stated on a valid permit.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while installation works are undertaken by VX Fiber Limited.

Blacksmiths Lane and Church Road in Wickham Bishops will be temporarily closed from the junction with Arbour Lane to the junction with Wellands a distance of approximately 400m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on January, 9 2023 for 26 days, or where stated on a valid permit.

The scheduled dates may vary for these works with appropriate signs showing and/or displayed on one.network.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while gas mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Russells Road in Greenstead Green will be temporarily closed in the District of Braintree from a point approximately 615m north west of its junction with Bournebridge Hill for a distance of approximately 115m in a north westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on January, 4 2023 for eight days, or where stated on a valid permit.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while vehicle crossing works are undertaken by Essex County Council.