POLICE are looking for a teenager after he was reported missing.

Aleshi Laloshaj, 17, was reported missing two weeks ago on Tuesday, November 29.

Essex Police are appealing for the public's help to find him.

He was reported as missing from the Station Approach area of Harlow.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for information to find Aleshi Laloshaj, 17, who’s missing from Harlow.

"He was reported missing from the Station Approach area of the town on 29 November.

"We have now exhausted all available lines of enquiry which is why we’re now asking for the public’s help.

"He’s described as white, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark grey hooded top, ripped jeans and Nike trainers.

"If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is, you can submit information to us online at www.essex.police.uk/digital101.

"Alternatively you can call us on 101."