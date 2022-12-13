A MISSING man who police believed could have travelled to Tendring has been found after disappearing just under a week ago.
Terry Brittain, who is from Harlow but has links to Manningtree and Clacton, has been found following a public appeal from Essex Police.
The 56-year-old, who is described as white and 5ft 7ins tall and has tattooed arms, had last been seen on December 8 and had not contacted anybody.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Thank you for sharing our appeal, it really does make a difference."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here