CONCERN is growing for the welfare and whereabouts of man who has been missing for just under a week but may have travelled to Tendring.

Terry Brittain, who has links to Manningtree and Clacton, as well as Bishops Stortford, is currently missing from Harlow.

The 56-year-old, who is described as white and 5ft 7ins tall, was last seen on December 8 and has not contacted anybody since.

In addition to having multiple tattoos on both his arms, Terry is balding but has some grey hair and a full beard.

Essex Police have now launched an appeal with a view of hopefully tracking Terry down sooner rather than later.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are asking the public to help us find Terry Brittain who is missing from Harlow.

“When he was last seen, he was wearing an all-black outfit of a top trousers and cap, with white trainers.

“He has links to Manningtree, Clacton and Bishops Stortford and may have travelled to one of those areas.

“If you’re with Terry or if you have any information that will help us find him, please call 101 and quote incident 601 of 8 December.”

Reports can also be made online by visiting essex.police.uk.