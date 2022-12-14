A NATIONAL celebration of seaside piers will be launched in Clacton next year.

A whole host of activities and events have been lined up across the country for Year of the Pier in 2023.

It will include special tours to visit attractions on the Northeast coast, Isle of Man and Scotland, as well as talks, lectures, and a touring exhibition.

The celebration is being staged by the National Piers Society and Clacton Pier is a major partner in the project.

It will stage a free fireworks extravaganza on Sunday, March 5, to officially launch proceedings – and there are also talks taking place for the attraction to host a seaside variety show to be put on in the Jolly Roger in September.

Director Billy Ball said: “Having owned a pier for more than 13 years we are well aware of the ongoing costs of repairing and maintaining these structures.

“They provide so much enjoyment for families in their communities and are a huge part of this country’s history.

"Anything we can do to help raise awareness and promote piers is to be welcomed.

“This national celebration will bring us all together, supporting each other and we are grateful to the NPS for coming up with the idea.”

Clacton Pier picked up the prestigious Pier of the Year Award from the society for the first time in 2020.

“This was a fantastic accolade for us and recognition of the investment and effort we have made to up our offer over recent years,” added Mr Ball.

“Now it is our turn to get behind the NPS and recognise the role it plays as the leading authority on seaside piers.”

Tim Wardley, president of the NPS, said Year of the Pier is a national event to promote the wide diversity of offerings from all 62 seaside piers around the country and the contribution they play to the UK coastal tourism economy.

“With the post-pandemic increase in staycations, 2023 is the ideal year to come together and highlight everything the coastal tourism experience has to offer including the UK's unique network of pleasure palaces at sea - our seaside piers,” he added.