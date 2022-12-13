A SECOND person has been identified in connection with a serious assault that left a boy blind in one eye.

Officers were patrolling the town centre when they found the victim at about 1am on July 31.

The young victim was taken to Colchester Hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

He has been left with permanent blindness in one eye due to the injuries he sustained in the attack.

A spokesman for Essex Police said "Enquiries indicated that the boy had been involved in an altercation shortly beforehand.

"The victim was on his way home when he was approached by a group of young people outside Jennings betting shop.

"The victim was then seriously assaulted. "He was taken to hospital with serious injuries which have resulted in permanent blindness in one eye.

"This assault remains under investigation."

Essex Police appealed for information to find four people in relation to the incident - two of those have now been identified.

A 22-year-old man, from Manningtree, was previously arrested on suspicion of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and was released on bail while enquiries continue.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact Essex Police on 101 or at essex.police.uk, quoting incident 96 of July 31.